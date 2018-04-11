Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Teradyne worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Teradyne by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TER traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 1,882,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,914. The firm has a market cap of $8,285.92, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,769.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $330,753.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,721.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.85.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

