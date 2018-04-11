Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,571 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,554,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 115,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cavco Industries news, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,207,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,769,741.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph H. Stegmayer sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,062,448.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,482,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $176.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.59, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.37. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

