72,147 Shares in Integra lifesciences (IART) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Integra lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Integra lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra lifesciences by 25.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price target on Integra lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other Integra lifesciences news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $491,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $827,995.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,854.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,765 shares of company stock worth $4,314,208 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,285.00, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Integra lifesciences has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 5.45%. Integra lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

