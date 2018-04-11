Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Graham (NYSE:GHM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graham earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6964808316644 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 35,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,388. Graham has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $211.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.81.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/graham-ghm-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-11-updated-updated-updated.html.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.