Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Receives $109.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5,020.95, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $68.77 and a 12 month high of $109.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 20.87%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/grand-canyon-education-inc-lope-receives-109-60-average-target-price-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.