Granite Construction (GVA) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Granite Construction earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.2696381241739 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Granite Construction stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2,205.54, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

