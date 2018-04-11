Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NYSE GPMT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 37.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc is focused primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt, such as commercial real estate investments. The Company formed to continue and expand the commercial real estate lending business. The Company is a long-term, fundamental value-oriented investor.

