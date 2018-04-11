Grassi Investment Management Acquires 2,436 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises approximately 2.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Crown acquired 7,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.37 per share, with a total value of $825,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,677,048.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. 14,481,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,075,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $378,888.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. JPMorgan Chase’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

