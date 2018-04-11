Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,163.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $978,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,915,268.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 8,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $583,133.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,519 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,321. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $57,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,113,000 after purchasing an additional 490,902 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 2,582.7% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 322,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,432,000 after purchasing an additional 310,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 382,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/green-dots-gdot-buy-rating-reiterated-at-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.