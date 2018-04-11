Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,724 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,363. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98,738.62, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

