Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Insider Sherry Diaz Sells 1,500 Shares

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) insider Sherry Diaz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 161,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,666. The company has a market cap of $579.02, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.88. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $23.15.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $124.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. research analysts anticipate that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenlight Capital Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

