Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Gregg Scarlett Sells 45,846 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Gregg Scarlett sold 45,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,110,848.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Gregg Scarlett sold 84,374 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $2,006,413.72.

BLMN opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $2,260.13, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 133.73% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gregg-scarlett-sells-45846-shares-of-bloomin-brands-blmn-stock-updated.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.