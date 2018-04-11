Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gresham House (GHE)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 484 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap lowered their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,188 ($16.79) to GBX 1,074 ($15.18) and set a corporate rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of GHE remained flat at $GBX 406 ($5.74) during trading hours on Friday. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172. Gresham House has a 1-year low of GBX 314 ($4.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.75 ($6.06).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is an asset management company. The Company focuses on managing funds and co-investment or club deals across a range of differentiated and illiquid alternative investment strategies for third-party clients. Its segments include Asset Management, Forestry Management, Investment in Securities and Property Investment.

