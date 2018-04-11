GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) Price Hits $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. GridCoin has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $22,211.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

