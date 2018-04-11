GridCoin Price Tops $0.0391 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $25,852.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 390,312,753 coins. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not possible to buy GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

