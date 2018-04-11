Grimcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $249,877.00 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimcoin has a market cap of $249,877.00 and $83.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001818 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001058 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001757 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Grimcoin

Grimcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Grimcoin’s total supply is 114,817,041 coins and its circulating supply is 100,650,302 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks.

Grimcoin Coin Trading

Grimcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Grimcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.