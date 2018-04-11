Grimcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.00 (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Grimcoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Grimcoin has a total market cap of $249,859.00 and $17.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001060 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Grimcoin

GRIM is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Grimcoin’s total supply is 114,642,554 coins and its circulating supply is 100,475,816 coins. The official website for Grimcoin is reaper.rocks. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin.

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Grimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

