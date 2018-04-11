Groupon (GRPN) Receives $4.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.27 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

GRPN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,386.51, a P/E ratio of -143.00, a PEG ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.40. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Groupon had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $873.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 232,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,982.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $6,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 73,789 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Groupon by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Groupon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,237 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

