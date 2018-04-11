GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. GrubHub posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp set a $80.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GrubHub to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $3,998,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $3,548,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,345 shares of company stock worth $24,710,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GrubHub by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in GrubHub by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in GrubHub by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

GrubHub stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 2,127,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,606. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,121.39, a PE ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/grubhub-inc-grub-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-36-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. Its products include Grubhub and Seamless Mobile Applications and Mobile Website, Grubhub and Seamless Websites, Corporate Program, Delivery, Allmenus and MenuPages, Grubhub for Restaurants, and Restaurant Websites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.