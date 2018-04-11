Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Televisa (TV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Televisa (NYSE:TV) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Televisa were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Televisa by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,411,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Televisa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Televisa during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Televisa by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,698,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Televisa by 3,344.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,694,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 978,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,375. Televisa has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,334.65, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Televisa had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Televisa will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS cut Televisa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Televisa in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

