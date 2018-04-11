Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $622,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,845.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.98 per share, for a total transaction of $373,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.27. 671,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,672. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $10,446.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.33 million. research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

