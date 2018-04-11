SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of SpartanNash worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,582,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 58,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $638.78, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, CFO Mark Shamber bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/guggenheim-capital-llc-decreases-position-in-spartannash-sptn-updated.html.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.