Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Cloud Peak Energy (CLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) by 324.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,882 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 476,140 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.83% of Cloud Peak Energy worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 622,821 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,547,510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,653 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLD stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $229.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $213.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Cloud Peak Energy Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

