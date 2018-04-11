Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri (NYSE:ETB) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri (NYSE:ETB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri by 1,592.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buywri Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more the United States indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate earnings from the option.

