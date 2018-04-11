Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 47,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $77,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $103,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,770.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,659 shares of company stock worth $17,317,694 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

COST stock opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,725.38, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-77-24-million-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.