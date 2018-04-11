Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 19,642 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at $531,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3,613.13, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $165.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-8-11-million-stake-in-spirit-realty-capital-inc-src-updated-updated.html.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) is a premier net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential retail real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.