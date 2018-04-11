Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 50,515 Shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 5,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE:EXP opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,849.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

