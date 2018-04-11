Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68,286.52, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

