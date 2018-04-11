Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in International Speedway Co. (ISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Speedway Co. (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of International Speedway worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Speedway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISCA opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. International Speedway Co. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,750.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. International Speedway had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that International Speedway Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other International Speedway news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $101,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/guggenheim-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-international-speedway-co-isca.html.

International Speedway Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.