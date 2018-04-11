Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2519 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GHII opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Guggenheim S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

