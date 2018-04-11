Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,847. Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

