Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Stake Lifted by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 774.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Gulfport Energy worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 488,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 325,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,475,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 618,793 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,748,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,788.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Stake Lifted by Elkfork Partners LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gulfport-energy-co-gpor-stake-lifted-by-elkfork-partners-llc-updated-updated.html.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.