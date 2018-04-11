Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners (NGL) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,358.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NGL stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.70, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,133,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 761,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 168,110 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 6,184,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

