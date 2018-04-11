Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) is one of 17 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hain Celestial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hain Celestial Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 10 3 0 2.14 Hain Celestial Group Competitors 169 668 784 28 2.41

Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.54, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.85 billion $67.42 million 25.37 Hain Celestial Group Competitors $10.44 billion $1.08 billion 19.45

Hain Celestial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hain Celestial Group. Hain Celestial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hain Celestial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group 3.38% 8.35% 4.86% Hain Celestial Group Competitors 10.60% 25.64% 8.21%

Summary

Hain Celestial Group peers beat Hain Celestial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World. Its Rest of World segment includes Canada and Europe. The Company’s brand names include Almond Dream, Arrowhead Mills, Bearitos, BluePrint, Celestial Seasonings, Cully & Sully, Danival, DeBoles, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Empire, Europe’s Best, Farmhouse Fare, Frank Cooper’s, FreeBird, Gale’s, Garden of Eatin’, GG UniqueFiber, Hain Pure Foods, Hartley’s, Health Valley, Imagine, Johnson’s Juice Co., Joya, Kosher Valley, Lima, The Greek Gods, Tilda, Walnut Acres, WestSoy, Yves Veggie Cuisine and Yorkshire Provender. Its personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean and Queen Helene brands.

