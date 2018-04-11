Halcyon (CRYPTO:HAL) Market Cap Reaches $330,808.00

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Halcyon has a total market capitalization of $330,808.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halcyon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Halcyon has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.19 or 0.04377430 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00754384 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00078233 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00057108 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Halcyon Profile

Halcyon (CRYPTO:HAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 5,733,714 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev. Halcyon’s official website is halcyon.top.

Buying and Selling Halcyon

Halcyon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Halcyon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halcyon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

