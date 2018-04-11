Halma (HLMA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Halma (LON: HLMA) recently:

4/11/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a GBX 1,490 ($21.06) price target on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.92) to GBX 1,400 ($19.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 945 ($13.36) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at Investec from GBX 1,500 ($21.20) to GBX 1,320 ($18.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/7/2018 – Halma had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 945 ($13.36) price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,350 ($19.08) to GBX 1,390 ($19.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 1,060 ($14.98) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,191 ($16.83). The company had a trading volume of 683,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 956.50 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,341 ($18.95).

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,153 ($16.30) per share, with a total value of £23,060 ($32,593.64).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.