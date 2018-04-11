Halsey Associates Inc. CT Invests $18.23 Million in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Stock

Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,226,000. Iqvia accounts for 3.1% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Halsey Associates Inc. CT owned about 0.09% of Iqvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $7,446,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $942,532,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $14,462,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $94,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James H. Erlinger III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $999,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,034 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 865,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,497. The firm has a market cap of $19,885.63, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Iqvia had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc, formerly Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc, provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services.

