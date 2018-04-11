Halsey Associates Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 4,875 ITT Inc. (ITT)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 423,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,972,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $18,178,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,642,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $458,630.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,490. The company has a market capitalization of $4,314.74, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/halsey-associates-inc-ct-buys-shares-of-4875-itt-inc-itt-updated-updated-updated.html.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.