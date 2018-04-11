Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shares Bought by Halsey Associates Inc. CT

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,780,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,846,000 after buying an additional 111,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,599,000 after purchasing an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 155,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 816,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 583,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,958. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,791.69, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.96 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Illingworth sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $692,586.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $84,110.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,276 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,219. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

