Halsey Associates Inc. CT Buys 10,756 Shares of Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.4% of Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Halsey Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,606,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,319,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,322,000 after purchasing an additional 513,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,214,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,995,000 after purchasing an additional 800,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,950,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,908,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,610 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $284,738.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,046,141. The company has a market capitalization of $33,311.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

