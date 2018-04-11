Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Halyard Health (HYH) Share Price

Media headlines about Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halyard Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 46.3240337486816 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:HYH opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,179.91, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Halyard Health has a 52 week low of $35.24 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Halyard Health had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Halyard Health will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halyard Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Halyard Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Halyard Health from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halyard Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

