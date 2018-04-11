Hammerson (HMSO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 573.54 ($8.11).

HMSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.62) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs cut their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 625 ($8.83) to GBX 620 ($8.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 515 ($7.28) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 430.40 ($6.08) and a 12 month high of £523.38 ($739.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.44) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The business had revenue of £248.90 million for the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $10.70.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,150 ($97,738.52).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

