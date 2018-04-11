Hammerson (HMSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 525 ($7.42) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMSO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 655 ($9.26) to GBX 590 ($8.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.83) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 464 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573.54 ($8.11).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 521.40 ($7.37). 13,057,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 430.40 ($6.08) and a 1-year high of £523.38 ($739.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 30.90 ($0.44) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The company had revenue of £248.90 million during the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 97.06% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,150 ($97,738.52).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

