Perry Ellis International (PERY) and Hanesbrands (HBI) Head to Head Contrast

Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) and Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Perry Ellis International does not pay a dividend. Hanesbrands pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanesbrands has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Hanesbrands has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perry Ellis International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hanesbrands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Perry Ellis International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Perry Ellis International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 0.96% 72.30% 10.04% Perry Ellis International 6.48% 9.55% 5.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Perry Ellis International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.47 billion 1.05 $61.89 million $1.93 9.74 Perry Ellis International $874.85 million 0.48 $56.65 million $2.13 12.52

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Perry Ellis International. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perry Ellis International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanesbrands and Perry Ellis International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 11 6 0 2.35 Perry Ellis International 0 2 4 0 2.67

Hanesbrands currently has a consensus price target of $24.53, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Perry Ellis International has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Perry Ellis International.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Perry Ellis International on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc. is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Innerwear segment focuses on core apparel products, such as intimate apparel, men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, socks and hosiery. The Company operates in the activewear market through its Champion, Hanes and JMS/Just My Size brands. The Direct to Consumer segment operations include its domestic Company-operated outlet stores and Website operations that sell its branded products directly to consumers in the United States. The International segment includes products that primarily span across the innerwear and activewear segments.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products and accessories. The company operates through Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing segments. It offers men's wear, such as career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, activewear, and accessories; and women's wear, including dresses, sportswear, swimwear, activewear, and accessories. The company provides its products under various brands comprising Ben Hogan, Cubavera, Farah, Grand Slam, Jantzen, Laundry by Shelli Segal, Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Perry Ellis, Rafaella, and Savane. It also licenses the Callaway Golf, PGA TOUR, and Jack Nicklaus brands for golf apparel; the Jag brand for swimwear and cover-ups; and the Nike brand for swimwear and accessories, as well as Pro Player, John Henry, and Gotcha brands. The company distributes its products to wholesale customers that represent various levels of retail distribution, including luxury stores, department stores, national and regional chain stores, mass merchants, specialty stores, sporting goods stores, the corporate wear market, and e-commerce, as well as clubs and independent retailers. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 38 Perry Ellis, 14 Original Penguin, and 2 multi-brand retail outlet stores located primarily in upscale retail outlet malls in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico; and 2 Perry Ellis, 2 Cubavera, 12 Original Penguin, and 1 multi-brand full price retail stores located in upscale demographic markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Supreme International Corporation and changed its name to Perry Ellis International, Inc. in 1999. Perry Ellis International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

