Hanesbrands (HBI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands, which has been battling escalated costs, has lagged the industry in the last six months. After reporting in-line earnings in the preceding two quarters, the company succumbed to a negative earnings surprise in the fourth quarter of 2017. Moreover, earnings fell year over year, hit by higher cost of sales and SG&A expenses as well as escalated interest expense. Further, management remains cautious about 2018, given a challenging U.S. wholesale landscape. Nonetheless, we remain hopeful about the company’s focus on buyouts as evident from its recent acquisition of Bras N Things that is likely to augment 2018 earnings. Further, the Project Booster cost savings initiative is also well on-track. Also, the company’s return to organic sales growth during the fourth quarter was noteworthy. Moreover, Hanesbrands’ online sales, which surged 22% in the quarter remains a major driver.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,859. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $6,693.31, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 90,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 464,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,026 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

