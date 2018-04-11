Hannover Re (HNR1) Given a €104.90 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €104.90 ($129.51) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs set a €111.00 ($137.04) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €117.00 ($144.44) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Societe Generale set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.86 ($135.63).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €113.50 ($140.12) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($143.67).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

