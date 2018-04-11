Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Harley-Davidson’s shares underperformed the industry it belongs to. Declined worldwide sales and a waning operating margin are concerns before the company. Moreover, it has provided a weak guidance for fiscal 2018. The company is focusing to develop electric motorcycles technologies and aims to launch these motorcycles in the next 18 months. Further, in order to expand its international presence, the company is adding new dealerships and launching new products.”

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo raised Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Harley-Davidson to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. 380,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,688. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7,064.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $41,429.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $161,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tchernavia Rocker sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $66,883.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,224,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,445,000 after purchasing an additional 122,881 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,114,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,049,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 866,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

