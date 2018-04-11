Harmony Gold (HMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Harmony Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

NYSE:HMY opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.67, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 476,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 338,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 951,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 762,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,115,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

