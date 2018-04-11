Harvest Capital Strategies LLC Takes Position in Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Harvest Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dow Chemical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Dow Chemical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 574,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dow Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their target price on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Dow Chemical from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

