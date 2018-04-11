Contrasting SkyWest (SKYW) and Hawaiian (HA)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and SkyWest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.73 $364.04 million $5.64 6.83 SkyWest $3.20 billion 0.86 $428.90 million $3.43 15.36

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian 13.51% 36.52% 10.54% SkyWest 13.39% 12.08% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hawaiian and SkyWest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 5 5 0 2.25 SkyWest 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. SkyWest has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than SkyWest.

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of SkyWest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SkyWest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hawaiian pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SkyWest pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawaiian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hawaiian beats SkyWest on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company for Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. The company through its subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States, and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia and Asia. It offers non-stop service to Hawaii from more U.S. gateway cities and also provides daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian Holdings is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

